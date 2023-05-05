This week, a reader asks about the notes from April Thanos’ town hall meeting last month.

Question: Do you have the results from this meeting [Gulfport on the Edge] available to read? The article discussed the meeting but not the final results. –Beth Roberts

Answer: We asked Gulfport‘s Ward One council member, April Thanos, when people could expect to see a report.

“It is going to take us a while to compile all the information from all three sessions,” Thanos told The Gabber Newspaper. “We have a group of people working on how to best present the information.”

Look for a report on the results of all three sessions at thegabber.com.

Your City Questions, Answered

Do you have a question about something in your community? Send it to The Gabber, and we’ll do our best to get you the answer. Email your questions to news@thegabber.com or drop them off at our office (2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport – right across from Stella’s). If you don’t want us to use your name in the newspaper, let us know when you submit your question. We edit the questions for clarity, syntax, and grammar, so the question you read may differ slightly from what someone submitted. The Gabber Newspaper will not alter the intent of the question.

Last week’s City Whys asked “Where’s the Gulfport Trolley?”