Where Does Lincoln Cemetery Belong?

After decades of financial challenges and disputed ownership, Gulfport’s Lincoln Cemetery seems to have a way forward. But not everyone agrees with the direction for historically Black burial ground.

Earlier this year, Cross & Anvil Human Services, a nonprofit associated with Greater Mount Zion AME Church in St. Petersburg, assumed ownership and care of the cemetery and the estimated 6,000 graves it contains. And earlier this summer, the City of Gulfport forgave more than $50,000 in liens and interest payments placed on Lincoln Cemetery throughout the years for code violations and required maintenance.

“It’s been an arduous and long, tedious journey,” said Greater Mount Zion’s Pastor Clarence Williams at the May 21 Gulfport City Council meeting. “But somehow, we’ve come together to get this work done.” He also spoke of Cross & Anvil’s plans to improve egress to the cemetery, install a fence, and address flooding issues.

A Gulfport Cemetery with St. Pete Roots

But a small group including several descendants of souls buried at Lincoln Cemetery say the cemetery’s future — like its past — should belong in St. Petersburg.

The group, organized as Lincoln Cemetery Descendants, points to the historic relationship between Lincoln, founded in 1926, and three earlier cemeteries: Moffett Cemetery, Evergreen Cemetery, and Oaklawn Cemetery. All three were where Tropicana Field’s parking lot and I-175 now stand. Between 1926 and 1958, the City of St. Petersburg removed hundreds of bodies from these grounds to clear the way for roads and a community center. The City segregated burials by race, with Black bodies reinterred — sometimes without any identifying information — at Lincoln. The City listed one group of 225 souls simply as “removals from Evergreen.”

Some evidence exists that souls still sit under the stadium. A 2018 ground penetrating radar survey identified two possible graves and seven “areas of interest” under the Trop’s parking lots.

Does St. Pete’s past actions dictate its present responsibilities? Will Michaels, former executive director of the St. Petersburg Museum of History, says yes. He currently serves on St. Pete’s Community Planning and Preservation Commission.

“In my judgment,” he wrote in a November 2023 memo to the Commission, “St. Petersburg has a civic responsibility, in collaboration with Gulfport, for considering ways in which we can facilitate better care of the cemetery, and identification of the many unknown persons buried there.”

On March 21, 2024, Lincoln Cemetery once again appeared on the agenda at St. Pete’s City Hall. Council member Gina Driscoll requested that recognizing the historic significance of Lincoln Cemetery and Greenwood Cemetery (9th Street South and 11th Avenue in St. Pete) get referred to St. Pete’s Committee on Housing, Land Use, and Transportation (HLUT).

A Sense of Home

At the same meeting, Lincoln Cemetery descendants voiced their perspectives.

“This is St. Pete’s responsibility, our responsibility,” said Sierra Clark. Her grandfather rests in Lincoln Cemetery. “Many people who did great things in St. Petersburg are buried there, and they are not being honored.” (The interments at Lincoln include numerous veterans, community leaders such as Elder Jordan, Sr., and lynching victim John Evans.)

“Lincoln is more than just a cemetery to me,” community activist Cory Givens, Jr. reflected. “It’s a home away from home. It’s a place I go to be among the ancestors and reconnect with my family’s roots.” Ten of Givens’ family members rest in a family plot at Lincoln.

Among the ideas descendants shared was seeking historical preservation status for Lincoln. This protects the cemetery from condemnation, like its antecedents, for further development.

“I fear that Lincoln will be bulldozed and built over,” said Givens.

Some argued that Lincoln Cemetery, which now lies within Gulfport’s city limits, should get return to St. Petersburg. Gulfport annexed the land, which originally sat at the edge of St. Petersburg. At the time, Gulfport had the reputation of a sundown town. Some local activists have raised questions about the timing of the annexation – only a year after 12 Black St. Petersburg police officers brought a discrimination lawsuit to federal court.

“Making sure that [Lincoln] is back-annexed to St. Pete is very important to my past, my present, and my future,” said Clark. She voiced a desire of “putting it back in my city limits, the place I know to be my home and my roots, hopefully, where I, too, will be able to die and call home.”

City Limits

St. Pete’s HLUT Committee has yet to discuss Lincoln Cemetery. According to Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly, St. Petersburg representatives have not formally approached Gulfport’s City Council.

In a statement on June 7, Council member Driscoll wrote: “The Lincoln Cemetery is a significant part of St. Petersburg’s history, and I appreciate that Gulfport recognizes its importance as well. I look forward to collaborating with our Gulfport neighbors to identify ways that we can honor this historic site – and those who rest there – together.”

Some of Gulfport’s elected officials question the validity of returning the cemetery’s 9 acres to St. Petersburg. The land, O’Reilly said, was never legally part of St. Petersburg. Instead belonged to businesses adjacent to the Seaboard Coastline Railroad (now the Pinellas Trail). This included McRae Funeral Home, which owned the cemetery at the time.

“By transferring Lincoln to Cross & Anvil,” O’Reilly says, “it has been placed in the community’s hands.”

Gulfport Council member Paul Ray (Ward III), who has volunteered at cemetery clean-ups for the past 15 years, agrees.

“We’re still trying to figure out how Gulfport will support Cross & Anvil going forward,” Ray told The Gabber Newspaper. I envision founding a board made up of community members, elected officials, and descendants to try and manage decisions about it together.”

A History of Neglect

And that cooperation is much needed. On the morning of July 29, Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson found a fallen tree in the cemetery. Inside the trunk was a battered down headstone. Without proper records, the soul under the tree remains a mystery. Along with this, the headstone in the tree demonstrates a lack of upkeep throughout its life.

“Hopefully someone wants to go in and do a little forensics on it to see who it is,” Henderson told The Gabber Newspaper. “It’s really close to where the other one was. Several years back, so I wonder how many other gravestones are hidden inside of tress that have been growing for 50 years.”

In 2013, a similar situation happened. The Gabber Newspaper reported on a hadstone belonging to Pinkey Brady. According to Toffer Ross, Gulfport’s Horticulturist, “It started as a volunteer seedling, possibily the family left it because it was a nice little oak tree.” As the tree grew, it overtook the headstone. While it is unclear who this new headstone belongs to, it is clear that there’s more to the cemetery than meets the eye.

Honoring Lincoln

At Gulfport’s May 21 City Council meeting, Pastor Williams focused his remarks on improving the condition of Lincoln Cemetery.

“I’m not trying to figure out who was buried there and why,” he explained. “I want to honor the people who are there.”

For many concerned with the future of Lincoln Cemetery, honoring the souls interred there may start with securing resources. The new owners need an estimated $380,000 to stabilize, secure, and maintain the cemetery. For others – particularly as the Rays-Hines deal determines the fate of a location built on sites that were equally sacred to many in St. Petersburg’s Black community – honoring Lincoln Cemetery may require a deeper reckoning with the past.

In either case, a national movement to recover and protect Black cemeteries is on the rise. Lincoln Cemetery’s future summons questions many communities now face.

