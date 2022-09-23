Where to Get Sandbags in Gulfport, Pinellas Beaches

Looking for sandbags to keep out any tidal surge from Tropical Depression Nine? Here’s who has them, and what you need to do to get them. Please note: The Gabber will add locations as cities make them available.

Gulfport

49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S.

Sat., Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., through the weather event

Limit: 10 bags

Proof of residency may be required.

Indian Rocks Beach

Sand available to residents and property owners only, starting Monday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. More details to follow by Sept. 26.

Madeira Beach

Madeira Beach Marina, 503 150th Ave.

Residents must fill the bags.

Not yet announced: emergency sand bag station.

Those who need assistance filling sand bags should call Madeira Beach public works: 727-391-9951 x 400

St. Pete Beach

Egan Park, 9101 Blind Pass Road (the lot next to boat parking)

Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive (on the wall next to Public Works)

The City will have bags and shovels at each location.

Self-serve through Sunday; on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 26 and Sept. 27), staff will assist residents from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

State-issued ID required; only St. Pete Beach residents may take sand bags.