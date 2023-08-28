There are sandbag distribution locations open throughout Pinellas County as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches Florida’s west coast.
The storm could bring storm surges, strong winds, heavy rain, and potentially flooding in the Tampa Bay area and other parts of Florida.
Where to Get Sandbags in Pinellas
Gulfport, Florida
Gulfport has sandbags available until 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, Aug. 28) at the Gulfport Neighborhood Services Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. The sandbags are only for Gulfport residents and there is a 10-bag limit.
The City expects to have enough sand to open the sandbag location from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Madeira Beach
Madeira Beach has sandbags available today (Monday, Aug. 28) at the beach town’s Public Works Yard, 300 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach. Bags can be picked up until 5 p.m. Sand will be available until 7 p.m., while supplies last.
St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach has self-service sandbag locations at Egan Park, 9101 Blind Pass Road. You can find sandbags at 22nd Avenue and Gulfway as well.
The City said the distribution points are for residents and they will be checking identification. Each resident is allotted 10 sandbags.
St. Petersburg
The City of St. Petersburg will have sandbag distribution locations open until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.
Sandbag self-service locations include:
- Lake Vista Tennis Court parking lot, 12th St. S. & 60th Ave. S.
- Lakewood Sports Complex parking lot, 2001 Country Club Way S.
- Grandview Park parking lot, 3734-3814 6th St. S.
- Childs Park Pool parking lot, 1227 43rd St. S.
- Campbell Park Shelter Area parking lot, 1360 5th Ave. S. (Adjacent to Interstate 175)
- Azalea Athletic Fields parking lot, 1600 72nd St. N.
- Walter Fuller Soccer Field parking lot, 2800 75th St. N.
- Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S.
Full-service locations at:
- Northeast Park, 955 62nd Ave. N.E.
- Lake Maggiore Shelter Area, 3601 Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S.
- Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot, 2331 60th St.
Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park will have three sandbag distribution centers open until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.
Depending on the weather, sandbag distribution centers will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Sandbags are only for city residents and there is a 10-bag limit.
Pinellas Park locations include:
- Pinebrook Park, 7202 118th Ave. N.
- Broderick Park, 6101 66th Ave. N.
- Helen Howarth Park, 6301 94th Ave. N.
Other Sandbag Locations:
Pinellas County offers sandbag locations for residents in unincorporated areas today (Monday, Aug. 28) until 6 p.m.
- Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole
- John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road S., Palm Harbor
Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.
Both Pinellas County and The Gabber Newspaper encourage residents and visitors to get their forecast updates at the National Hurricane Center. The NHC releases updated forecasts and advisories at 2 a.m., 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m. We strongly discourage readers from taking weather advice from any other models.
Timely Holiday
Florida’s annual “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” started Aug. 26. It will run through Friday, Sept. 8. That means Floridians can buy things such as generators, dish soap, and batteries without paying the state sales tax. Here’s the list of items included in the Disastar Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.