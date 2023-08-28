UPDATE # 10: Where to Get Sandbags in Pinellas, Beaches

There are sandbag distribution locations open throughout Pinellas County as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches Florida’s west coast.

The storm could bring storm surges, strong winds, heavy rain, and potentially flooding in the Tampa Bay area and other parts of Florida.

Where to Get Sandbags in Pinellas

Gulfport, Florida

Gulfport has sandbags available until 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, Aug. 28) at the Gulfport Neighborhood Services Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. The sandbags are only for Gulfport residents and there is a 10-bag limit.

The City expects to have enough sand to open the sandbag location from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Madeira Beach

Madeira Beach has sandbags available today (Monday, Aug. 28) at the beach town’s Public Works Yard, 300 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach. Bags can be picked up until 5 p.m. Sand will be available until 7 p.m., while supplies last.

St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach has self-service sandbag locations at Egan Park, 9101 Blind Pass Road. You can find sandbags at 22nd Avenue and Gulfway as well.

The City said the distribution points are for residents and they will be checking identification. Each resident is allotted 10 sandbags.

St. Petersburg

The City of St. Petersburg will have sandbag distribution locations open until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

Sandbag self-service locations include:

Lake Vista Tennis Court parking lot, 12th St. S. & 60th Ave. S.

Lakewood Sports Complex parking lot, 2001 Country Club Way S.

Grandview Park parking lot, 3734-3814 6th St. S.

Childs Park Pool parking lot, 1227 43rd St. S.

Campbell Park Shelter Area parking lot, 1360 5th Ave. S. (Adjacent to Interstate 175)

Azalea Athletic Fields parking lot, 1600 72nd St. N.

Walter Fuller Soccer Field parking lot, 2800 75th St. N.

Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S.

Full-service locations at:

Northeast Park, 955 62nd Ave. N.E.

Lake Maggiore Shelter Area, 3601 Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S.

Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot, 2331 60th St.

Pinellas Park

Pinellas Park will have three sandbag distribution centers open until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Depending on the weather, sandbag distribution centers will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Sandbags are only for city residents and there is a 10-bag limit.

Pinellas Park locations include:

Pinebrook Park, 7202 118th Ave. N.

Broderick Park, 6101 66th Ave. N.

Helen Howarth Park, 6301 94th Ave. N.

Other Sandbag Locations:

Pinellas County offers sandbag locations for residents in unincorporated areas today (Monday, Aug. 28) until 6 p.m.

Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole

John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road S., Palm Harbor

