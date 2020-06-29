Where to Get Tested for COVID-19

The last few weeks have brought a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases to Florida, and more and more people are testing positive for the illness. Locally there are a few places Pinellas County residents can go if they are exhibiting symptoms and need to get tested.

Starting Monday, June 29, Pinellas County, the City of St. Petersburg and the Pinellas County Department of Health have teamed up with the BayCare Health System to establish a drive-through COVID-19 collection site at Tropicana Field.

BayCare test site operators encourage a referral from a medical provider; those who do not have a referral must be screened based on CDC guidelines. Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, with a daily cap based on supplies.

During the week of June 29, the site will operate Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. In subsequent weeks, operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m.

The Trop testing drive-through site will use Lot 2, on the west side of the stadium off 16th St. South. Cars will be directed to an entrance on 3rd Ave. South.

For patients without insurance, the cost of the COVID-19 lab test is $85. Payment is not due at testing. BayCare is working with government agencies to secure funding for patients that are unable to pay.

Pinellas Department of Health Drive-thrus

All Pinellas Department of Health drive-thrus require an appointment to be made by calling 727-824-6900. The test is free to patients, regardless of insurance.

Once the appointment is made the location will be provided to the individual.

Pinellas Department of Health drive-thrus operate Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pinellas Community Health Centers has established three drive-thrus in Pinellas County, the closest is 1344 22nd St. South, opened Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are not required at this location, but can be made calling 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0 or visiting chcpinellas.org.

