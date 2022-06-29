Pinellas County’s youngest residents now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced June 17 that it’s authorized emergency use of the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19 to include use in children as young as six months of age. Health officials in Pinellas County that same day released information on the vaccines’ availability and how parents can access them for their children.

The Gabber reached out to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County for further details, and public information officer Tom Iovino said both vaccines will be available at local pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, and Publix as well as at pediatrician offices and “federally qualified health centers.” He noted that in Pinellas, those centers are primarily Evara Health locations.

“It would be best for parents or guardians to call before visiting to ensure the vaccines are available,” said Iovino.

The county health department has a web page, covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines, devoted solely to COVID-19 vaccine information. It states that the vaccine for children is to be delivered as early as this week (June 27) and, in addition to those mentioned above, will be available to health care providers who place orders through Florida SHOTS.

According to the FDA report, the agency amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna vaccine, (previously authorized for adults 18 and older) as well as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (previously authorized for ages 5 and older).

FDA officials said the evaluation and analysis of the safety, effectiveness and manufacturing data of these vaccines was “rigorous and comprehensive,” and that the known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks in the pediatric populations authorized to use them.

The Moderna vaccine is administered as a primary series of two doses, one month apart, to individuals 6 months through 17 years of age. The vaccine is also authorized to provide a third primary series dose at least one month following the second dose for individuals in this age group who have certain types of compromised immune systems.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is administered as a primary series of three doses, in which the initial two doses are administered three weeks apart followed by a third dose administered at least eight weeks after the second dose in individuals 6 months through 4 years of age.

“Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age. As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data.”