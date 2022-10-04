In an effort to get myself up early in the morning, I’ve adopted the self-indulgent routine of stopping in a Kahwa coffee shop on my way to work – if I make it there 30 minutes early. So, imagine my surprise when I walked in one hot September morning, sweating in my sneakers, and I saw pumpkin spice lattes on the menu.

Now that October is officially here, there are more than a few St. Pete and South Pinellas coffee shops offering their own version of pumpkin spice culture.

Here’s a few South Pinellas coffee ships in on the pumpkin trend.

Kahwa Coffee

In honor of fall, this popular Tampa Bay franchise offers pumpkin spice lattes, harvest chais, and cake pops made by local bakery Retrooven and dusted with orange and black sprinkles.

475 2nd St. N., St Pete; to find all Kahwa Locations go to kahwacoffee.com

GulfPerk Coffee Bar

GulfPerk has both a pumpkin spice latte and a maple spice cheesecake late on their seasonal menu through fall.

“Our pumpkin pie latte and our maple spice cheesecake latte will give you all the warmth, comfort, and seasonal flavors of fall (even if our leaves do stay green)!” GulfPerk posted on social media.

A+ for effort with the two drink combo.

3107 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport

The Blend

The Blend owner Stacha Madison raved about her seasonal fall drinks when I interviewed her back in June. Now, each Blend location has a gaggle of autumn beverages that are offered hot or iced.

Order a pumpkin chai swirl, a fall cold brew, or a caramel apple bullseye whenever you’re feeling festive.

2760 34th St. N., St. Pete; 1211 4th St. N., St. Pete; 490 1st Ave. S., St.Pete; 6730 Central Ave. S., St. Pete

SumitrA Espresso Lounge+

Gulfport’s SumitrA Lounge has the right amount of crunchy granola decorations and vintage tapestries that always emanate an autumn feel. In true SumitrA fashion, the coffee shop will soon offer gluten-free and vegan pumpkin pastries.

For now, you can order a pumpkin spice latte (hot or cold) any season of the year.

2838 Beach Blvd S., Gulfport

Pop Goes the Waffle

Instagram saw it first! Gulfport’s place for sweet breakfast treats, Pop Goes the Waffle is the food truck-turned restaurant on Tangerine Avenue. For a limited time, Pop Goes the Waffle has pumpkin spice liege waffles made with pumpkin batter.

5004 Tangerine Ave. S., Gulfport

Addicted to Joe

Addicted to Joe, a relatively new coffee shop in Gulfport, is bringing it back to the basics and offering pumpkin spice coffees and pumpkin spice lattes.

1402 58th St. S., Gulfport

Grove Surf Coffee

If you’re over the classic PSL craze but still craving a sip of fall, Grove Surf Coffee has pumpkin pie lattes on the beach.

According to the coffee shop’s social media accounts, the seasonal sipper is made from homemade pumpkin sauce, espresso, milk, and pumpkin spice topping.

7370 Gulf Blvd. St. Pete