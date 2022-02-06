Whether you watch the Super Bowl because your team’s in it to win it or because you can’t get enough of the commercials, if you – like so many of us – don’t have live TV at home, you probably want a place to watch the big game. Maybe you’re on vacation on the beach and don’t feel like watching the game in your hotel room. Whatever the reason, here’s your guide of places along the South Pinellas Beaches to watch the Super Bowl.
Where to Watch the Super Bowl on Tampa Bay Beaches
Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!