Whether you watch the Super Bowl because your team’s in it to win it or because you can’t get enough of the commercials, if you – like so many of us – don’t have live TV at home, you probably want a place to watch the big game. Maybe you’re on vacation on the beach and don’t feel like watching the game in your hotel room. Whatever the reason, here’s your guide of places along the South Pinellas Beaches to watch the Super Bowl.

St. Pete Beach

This indoor/outdoor bar on the dog leg offers an inviting spot to watch the Super BowlThis no-frills, all-locals bar has pool tables and darts to pass the time between the rehashing of every play, and if you get tired of looking at the many flat screen TVs, you can amuse yourself by reading the punny art adorning the colorful walls. 7618 Blind Pass Road. 727- 827-2834

Right across from the Beach Theatre you’ll find another locals watering hole: the Swigwam Beach Bar. A destination for reasonably priced drinks, oversized lawn chairs, and a local, homey vibe, the Swig has everything you need for a superb Super Bowl party, including pool tables and multiple TVs. Not enough? Come for the Bushwackers; stay for the cheap beer. 336 Corey Ave. 727-363-7944

For entertainment with a serene backdrop, head to the Toasted Monkey for a night of food, football and a seaside breeze. The Monkey boasts a waterfront view, just in case you need a respite from the tension of the game. On either of its two stories, it’s a great place to hang out with some friends and family during the biggest game of the year. 678 75th Ave . 727-360-5800

Treasure Island

Bounce between each of the flat screen TVs or battle over a game of pool. The ambiance welcomes those who just want to watch the game and drink, and those who want to party. After the final play, celebrate your team’s victory, as this establishment stays open until 3 a.m. 6295 Gulf Blvd. 727-360-8300

With more than 25 flat screen TVs and a Super Bowl viewing party, Ricky T’s is a TI sports bar hot spot. The best part about Ricky T’s? The size. With two stages and indoor and outdoor seating, it is easy to get comfortable at Ricky T’s. If you are feeling lucky this new year, join the viewing party because Ricky T’s will give away a TV to a lucky guest during the game. 10601 Gulf Blvd. 727 363-7425

Beachfront football can’t get any better. With outside viewing areas, catch the sunset before catching the biggest game of the year. Head over to the original Caddy’s and order some seafood to pair with some touchdowns. 9000 W Gulf Blvd., 727-360-4993

Madeira Beach

While waiting for the biggest game of the year, practice a different sport. Shoot three pointers at the indoor basketball hoop, try your hand at darts, and battle your friends in billiards. To take a break from the game, or to gulp a breath of fresh seaside air, dip outside to the Tiki hut to order. 14995 Gulf Blvd., 727-393-2706

Grab some eggplant fries and immerse yourself in the Tiki experience for the Feb. 13 rivalry. This hub is dog-friendly, so bring your pup, grab a coconut drink (yes, a drink inside of a real coconut), and watch the game at the bar once known as the Bamboo Beer Garden. 13025 Village Boulevard 727-398-5401