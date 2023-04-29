This week, a reader asks about the Gulfport Trolley and Town Shores.

Question: Before COVID-19, the Gulfport Trolley came into Town Shores to pick up and drop off residents of the condo buildings. The Gulfport Trolley is back in service according to a recent article in The Gabber Newspaper, but it does not come into Town Shores. Why is that? Can the route return to going to the buildings in Town Shores when the trolley is in service? –Rhoda Levine

Answer: We asked the City of Gulfport‘s Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor, Justin Shea, if he could help.

“Including Town Shores was very important in planning the Special Event Looper’s Route [Gulfport Trolley],” Shea told The Gabber Newspaper. “On the route, the vehicle will enter Town Shores via 28th Avenue South and exit Town Shores via Shore Boulevard South. The route is approximately a 20-minute loop. In addition, as we drive the route, if someone waives/hails the driver, we will stop at the next safe location and bring them into the event.”

People who want to ride the Gulfport Trolley can check the route at mygulfport.us/trolley. There, the City has a route map, schedule, parking locations, and other information.

“In addition,” Shea said, “we are in the process of the designing the marketing material for the Special Events Looper. Furthermore, input is always encouraged to make this service your service, if anyone needs more information and/or has any questions or concerns about the trolley service, they can reach me at my office at 727-893-1066.”

Finally, don’t look for a full-size trolley; rather, the Gulfport “Trolley” is a minibus.

Your City Questions, Answered

Do you have a question about something in your community? Send it to The Gabber, and we’ll do our best to get you the answer. Email your questions to news@thegabber.com or drop them off at our office (2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport – right across from Stella’s). If you don’t want us to use your name in the newspaper, let us know when you submit your question. We edit the questions for clarity, syntax, and grammar, so the question you read may differ slightly from what someone submitted. The Gabber Newspaper will not alter the intent of the question.

Last week’s City Whys dealt with Gulfport’s vacant waterfront lot.