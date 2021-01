Let Whiskey lift your spirits. This gorgeous girl is full of energy and would love an active home with lots of love, and preferably someone with experience with this special breed. Whiskey is a 1-year-old, 42-pound Siberian husky who would prefer a home with no small children.

