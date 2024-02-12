What would happen if you put two politically oriented historical English figures in a small room for a conversation over drinks? Let’s say those figures were as diametrically opposed as Margaret Thatcher and John Lennon. What would that conversation sound like? What would lead the two into the same intimate space in the first place?

That is the set-up for the 75-minute play Whiskey & Soda.

The curtain rises on Margaret Thatcher’s first official meeting in the United States: Dec. 17, 1979 at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.. But before Thatcher, masterfully played by Sara Nower, who premiered the role in the UK, can give her speech in front of Jimmy Carter, she meets privately with John Lennon, played by Cody Farkas.

Lennon would like to visit his homeland for the first time in a decade. Thatcher gives him a private audience to assist him in his quest.

However, she wants him, in return, to accept a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth to sweeten the deal.

The conversation about accepting a knighthood turns to the characters attacking each other, from opposite sides of the political spectrum — and therein lies the content of the play. Lennon first attacks Thatcher as a woman in a man’s world. He disrespectfully calls her “Margie” as she counters by repeating her proper title. Nower expertly captured Thatcher’s coolness and professionalism in her retorts to Lennon. These are the very mannerisms that earned her the nickname, “Iron Lady.”

Farkas’ portrayal of the irreverent member of the peace-and-love-generation, Lennon, both in character and appearance, catapulted the audience back into that era as the expertly-written dialogue of Ben Randall echoed many inter-generational arguments of that decade. Lennon says “Give peace a chance” and Thatcher reminds him that of the violent relationships he has with women on that score.

Their arguments point out the irony of their respective backgrounds: Thatcher, who came from a working class background says the people need to be led by politicians, while Lennon, from a family of privilege, says the people control the politicians. Lennon’s boyish pranks — such as fixing Thatcher the wrong drink, suggesting Thatcher try primal therapy — don’t convert her, and Thatcher’s cool arguments fail to land with Lennon. Their parley resembled an argument between mother and rebellious child, while audiences judge the validity of each argument.

Impeccable Performances in Whiskey & Soda

Nower’s performance was impeccable. She premiered the role for the Stables Theatre, in Hastings, UK in 2022 before reprising it for Off-Central. In addition to acting and directing in London, Essex, and Sussex in the UK, she has been involved with local theaters St. Pete City Theatre, Gulfport Community Players, the Radio Theatre Project at Studio 620.

Farkas makes his debut with the Off-Central Players in the role as a quite believable Lennon. His previous roles include Lawrence in Poirot Returns, Dr. Polidori in Creating Monsters, Hamlet in Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, and Jules/Bob Greenberg in Sunday in the Park Withy George.

Mike Nower directed the play. He has been an actor, director, set designer and stage manager for more than 50 years in the UK, Florida, and Hong Kong. St. Petersburg native Bill DeYoung stage managed.

Whiskey & Soda ended its run Feb. 11. For more shows such as this, bookmark thegabber.com and check out The Off-Central’s upcoming shows.

