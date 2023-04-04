Recently, Gulfport’s new pickleball courts opened. One reader wants to know who designed them.

Question: I was wondering who was responsible for the design of the new pickleball courts in Gulfport? –Diane Painter

Answer: We asked the head of Public Works at the City of Gulfport, Tom Nicholls.

“Acting as project manager for pickleball court construction, that would be me,” Nicholls said. “On April 5, 2022, city council authorized the reconstruction of the existing two tennis courts and adding two pickleball courts to the Chase Park site. When designing the new pickleball courts and reconstructing the tennis courts, a number of items were taken into consideration. We looked at the most efficient way to utilize the existing light poles, the existing practice wall, and minimize impacts on the other users of Chase Park while creating two pickleball courts that would meet all standard specifications.”

The final design, though, came from the contractor, Caladesi Construction. They asked their the sub-contractor, Welch Tennis, “a leader in tennis and pickleball construction,” Nicholls said, for input.

Finally, Nicholls, said, he welcomes feedback – “good or not so good” – from people who use the courts. Players can reach him at 727-893-1090 or tnicholls@mygulfport.us.

Your City Questions, Answered

