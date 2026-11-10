Who Haunts The Velvet Mat? A Ghost Hunt Under the Kress Building

A welcoming presence surrounds downtown St. Petersburg’s historic Kress Building. Crews built it at breakneck speed in 1927, and it has stood watch over the city for nearly 100 years.

The building blends the classical Commercial style with the Beaux-Arts movement. The goal was for it to look less like a five-and-dime and more like a work of art, something the city could be proud of. That philosophy long guided the company’s founder, Samuel H. Kress. To achieve the effect, the building combines steel-frame construction with brick, decorated marble, and architectural terra-cotta. It stands five stories tall, and its basement extends under part of Central Avenue. Rumor has it that Al Capone used this area to host a speakeasy and to reach a private theater now long buried under the 400 Central Avenue tower.

Energy Upstairs and Down

People often ask the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg, a paranormal investigative team, about the Kress building. Many feel that it’s haunted. Its long history certainly adds to the mystique. The building belonged to the Kress company until 1981, when the company closed as part of a nationwide chain of liquidations. The City of St. Petersburg then used the building for municipal and departmental offices before moving out in 1995. Parts of the upper levels may also have served as living spaces, though that use appears to have been limited in size and duration. The city also had the property listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Since 1996, private owners have run it as commercial office and rental space.

The enigma is its connection to the paranormal. To date, the SPIRITS has received invitations to investigate two parts of the building. People inside sometimes feel an energy, a sense of movement and of people passing by. That energy seems tied to the building’s past as a bustling department store, and it is certainly present on the upper floors. One business on an above-ground floor invited the team in to investigate, and the team tapped into that energy. But what would we find underground?

Come for the Movement

Crystal Kage, owner of The Velvet Mat, invited us. I first met her when she was doing pop-up yoga tours at the St. Petersburg Museum of History. Since then, she has opened a permanent space in the basement of this historic building: The Velvet Mat.

“We are a little different from your traditional studio. We’re an independent, non-heated yoga studio and community space tucked underground in downtown St. Pete. I always say, ‘Come for the movement, stay for the magic,’” Crystal said.

As for the space, “We wanted to create a place that feels welcoming, a little unexpected, and not intimidating as it can be for a lot of people,” she added. “Honestly, when I was looking for a permanent home for The Velvet Mat, I didn’t want something that felt like every other fitness or yoga studio. A friend introduced us to this underground space in a beautiful historic building, and we immediately saw the potential. It screams ‘speakeasy vibes’ … the basement already had so much character. Instead of trying to make it shiny and new, we leaned into the history, the underground entrance, the moodiness, and that feeling that you’ve discovered a place you weren’t necessarily supposed to find. It became part of our identity.”

What makes it more interesting is that the studio shares the space.

“We are part of a larger underground footprint with a private gym. Our studio has its own distinct space and identity, but we’re part of this larger basement environment underneath the building and Central Avenue. I actually think that makes the whole thing even more interesting … There is much more underground than people walking down Central Avenue probably realize,” Crystal said.

Speakeasy Vibes

This investigation took place during August’s Second Saturday. As people moved about downtown, the SPIRITS descended into the basement to meet our hosts. The yoga studio looks classically gothic, draped in purples and blacks and framed with lighted images of the moon’s phases. There’s even an antique piano named Alberta.

The space has evolved into a mix of old St. Pete, speakeasy, magical, rock ’n’ roll, and wellness.

“But more than the decor, I think what makes it welcoming is the community. We work really hard to make sure people don’t feel like they have to look a certain way, know any yoga terminology, or already be flexible to belong here. You can walk downstairs exactly as you are. And apparently that invitation extends to both the living and the dead,” said Jesse Kage, Crystal’s husband.

Strange Little Things

Crystal and Jesse met us there with a friend and stayed for the investigation.

“Nothing has ever felt threatening or scary. It’s actually become something we have a little fun with,” she told us. “Every so often, the lights will start flickering. We’ll literally say out loud, ‘Hello, whoever is here!’ and the flickering stops. There have also been times when the entire studio is dark and a light will seemingly decide to turn itself on.”

“The Ring camera is probably the strangest one,” Crystal said. “When no one is in the studio, and all of the lights are off, we sometimes see these little flashes or what I call ‘energy zoomies’ moving across the camera. We’ve even talked through the camera while watching it and noticed flashes happening right after we’re speaking or asking a question like, ‘Are you having a good time after hours?’ almost as though something is responding.”

So they invited the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg to investigate.

“Once you spend enough time in a 100-year-old basement and strange little things start happening, eventually you have to investigate!” Crystal said. “We had heard there had been paranormal investigations on other floors of the building before. Between that history and some of the things we had experienced ourselves, our curiosity got the better of us.”

A Light in the Dark

Following SPIRITS protocol, the investigators went in without any prior information. At our request, the owners also shut down several light displays and sound systems that ran on wireless connections. A few minutes into the investigation, a single bulb on the now-disconnected system turned itself on. It had never done that before, and the owners had no explanation for it.

The Boxer

As the night wore on, the gym area drew the group in. There, three SPIRITS team members and one of the owners’ guests noticed the palms of their hands turning red, as if they had been hitting something. Yet no one had touched anything, there were no chemicals in the area, and nothing in the air gave any reason for concern. Their hands returned to normal when they left the area, then promptly darkened again when they went back.

Several team members felt the presence of a boxer, a large, powerful man who identified strongly with the sport. He did something unusual: When the team split up to focus on different sections, he tried to communicate. Two team members set up light sensors, a REM pod (a theremin-like device), and a spirit box (a radio that scans the airwaves).

They invited the presence to interact with the devices or communicate through the spirit box. The light sensors went off at that request. When the team asked questions through the spirit box, he indicated that he had been present in the area from the 1980s through 2020. At one point he also said “here,” and he indicated that he had worked there by answering “yes” twice within five seconds. Beyond that, we couldn’t get much more from him.

The Little Girl

The other presence that responded seemed to be a little girl. She appeared very attached to Jesse. The temperature dropped noticeably around him, including on his hand and arm, where he felt the child place her own hand.

Another SPIRITS member sat down next to Jesse and had an interaction, too. She felt as if the little girl were sitting in her lap and just wanted someone to hold her.

Only two words really came through on the spirit box: a female name, Bridgette, and “Hooley,” the name of one of the studio’s instructors. That surprised the owners, who felt the name was too unusual to be a random response. The little girl seemed very fond of this teacher.

Searching for Answers

Research after the investigation proved a bit difficult. We found no records of any deaths or injuries in the building. During the five-and-dime years, the area we investigated served as the bargain basement, and we found no historical sign of a boxing club or boxing event there while it operated as a department store. Later, however, someone converted the space into a fitness area that included some boxing equipment. The man who ran it died unexpectedly of a heart attack just a few years ago. Could he be checking in on a place he loved in life? That would explain why he answered “yes” to working there, though he had little else to say.

The little girl remains unknown. Again, no one died in the building, and it’s unclear whether anyone ever lived there for any length of time. So who is she, and why is she there? Is she a drop-in, drawn by the music and energy of the location? Is she drawn to someone who works there? Perhaps time will tell.

The now-closed Iberian Rooster once showed the team a video of a container inexplicably flipping off a counter, though the restaurant never invited us in to investigate. We didn’t learn much from that incident beyond the general sense that people feel a presence in the underground.

Good Roommates

Just as the Kress Building has quietly watched over St. Petersburg, it also keeps a few secrets deep within its walls. Specters of the past may find its charm irresistible and stop in for a visit.

“Our attitude is basically: this building was here long before we were, so if something else is hanging around, technically we’re in their space too. We try to be nice roommates,” Crystal said. “Could there be perfectly normal explanations for all of it? Absolutely. But in a 100-year-old basement, it definitely makes you wonder. It’s possible!”

That attitude may serve them well. On Oct. 3, the SPIRITS held a Halloween meditation and ghost tour with participants at the yoga studio. Jesse joined the meditation portion. As everyone listened to the clear tones of the crystal bowls, he noticed a sensation: a little girl lying next to him on the mat. When he opened his eyes, no one was there. She remains a presence, and a mystery, in that spot. Perhaps over time, we will discover who she is and why she’s there.

Brandy Stark is the founder of the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg.

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