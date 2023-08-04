This week, a reader wants to know who painted the donkey mural in Gulfport.

Question:

Who painted this [the donkey mural]? I love it. —Valerie Coton

Answer:

As you drive westbound on 22nd Avenue South, you can’t miss this gigantic mural of a donkey in Gulfport and a bee with sunflowers.

Owner of the building Kurt Palmero said Florida artist Alexander Clawson painted the mural. Palmero explained after Gulfport Furniture left in January, he wanted to put a mural on that wall.

Palmero said a friend he talked to suggested Clawson for the job.

“I wanted something that people could laugh at,” Palmero said about the mural’s design. Clawson and Palmero came up with the idea that now resides on the vacant building.

Check out the mural at 4746 22nd Ave. S. in Gulfport.

Your City Questions, Answered

