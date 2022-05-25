An usher guides me through the front porch and door of the set as to invite me in the world of the play. I walk, skirting the edge of an old Edwardian house designed and crafted with great details. A wooded banister staircase leads to the second floor of the home. There’s a Tiffany-glassed window in the hallway, a faded blue wallpaper with a white laced design and old wooden inlays, and black-and-white photos on the walls of family members long passed.

Jeff Weber’s scenic design puts the audience vividly in the atmosphere of the play. Or, as the younger character Remy says upon entering, “It looks like a grandma bomb went off in here.”

As I reach the steps to my seat, I have to maneuver around a more senior audience member standing in front of their seat dancing to the pre-show music: a ghostly cover of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” a sound design element from The Ragan Bros. that brings us deeper into the world of the play.

This all happens before the play even starts, foretelling the excellent theater experience that West St. Petersburg’s freeFall Theater has produced in cooperation with Sarasota’s Urbanite Theatre.

“A Skeptic and a Bruja”, written by Rosa Fernandez, is a world premiere. The story centers around Priscilla (played by Lorinda Hawkins Smith), who has purchased and moved into an old home to convert it to a B&B. She enlists the aid of a paranormal research podcasting team, “A Skeptic and a Bruja” (played by Maiya Reaves, Alisha Espinosa, and Jen Diaz, respectfully) to help investigate uncanny activities throughout the house. As the characters take a deep dive into exploring what they believe are the ghosts of the family of the previous occupants. What intriguingly begins to haunt them are their own “ghosts,” both paranormal and emotional.

Rosa Fernandez has devised a touching story filled with suspense, heart, and humor: A story of four distinct women of color with which audiences of all ages, gender, and race can connect. The story reveals truths that audiences can recognize in themselves. Diaz, Espinosa, Reaves, and Smith share with us four fully realized characters, four strong and unique women who work together exceptionally to carry us through a story of love, loss, and reconnection.

It’s a universal story well told.

Added to this fresh storytelling experience is the lighting design of Joseph P. Oshry. Oshry’s masterful lighting effects enhance the emotional currents of the scenes, both of this world and the other. The paranormal special effects by Eugene Alcorn are jump-out-of-your seats delightful. These effects could not have been executed so well without the highly skilled stage management team of Sara Delbeato and Danielle McKay.

What I also find exciting about this production is how two excellent theater companies have collaborated to bring this world-premiere production to both St Petersburg and Sarasota. This collaboration is an encouraging way forward.

I’m just one fellow and these are my thoughts. I am grateful to have a platform to share them with you. No matter what my thoughts may be on this production or another. I encourage you to take a chance on theater. Buy a ticket. Sit back. And be open to taking a journey. You just might want more.

As the character Remy asks, “Is it over?”

Jess replies, “No, I think it’s just beginning.”

I certainly hope so. As too, is my hope for the future of theater.

A Skeptic and a Bruja freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Pete. Through June 19: Wed.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $45-$55. 727-498-5205; freefalltheatre.com.