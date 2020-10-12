Why We Vote

Voting is both a public and a personal activity. Whether we go to the polls to cast our vote alongside fellow citizens or we fill out our ballot in the comfort of our homes, the reasons why we exercise our right to vote are varied and personal. The Gabber asked readers to share some of the reasons why they will vote on November 3 – or why they already have.

Margie Davis

First, I always vote – to honor the women and men who fought so hard and won the right for women to vote in this country. I will not squander that hard-fought right nor my civic duty to participate in the governance of my beloved country. The primary issue driving me to vote this year is not political – it’s personal. As in personality. I am voting to put people with empathy back in the White House and in all the other offices that are up for election. The same motivating force, empathy, drove me to donate to U.S. Senate candidates in states I have never lived in. I strongly believe that we, the people, need to watch out for one another.

Sheree Greer

I stand on the shoulders of Black women activists like Sojourner Truth and Fannie Lou Hamer, who fought for my right to vote. Every ballot I complete is a thank you, a resistance and a march toward everyone’s full protection and full participation in American democracy.

Vincent Spina

I’m voting to protect the environment and to restore respect for science. Confidence in our government and in science must be restored. I won’t go into politics, but a state of doubt and total disbelief plagues us today.

Ingrid Bredenberg

Voting is always important because it is the only time that most U.S. citizens have the opportunity to select their representatives and weigh in on policies that can have a direct impact on their wellbeing and lifestyle. As with any investment of time or money, it’s wise to invest a little time to understand ballot issues as well as hear how candidates intend to fulfill their responsibilities. Pinellasvoterguide.com is a non-partisan resource to learn about 2020 candidates and ballot choices.

Caroline Duvoe

Fear is rampant in this country right now. Fear of death or permanent disability due to COVID-19, fear of people who think differently or look different than we do, fear of the loss of our income, our home, our loved ones, fear of standing up for our beliefs, fear of not having sufficient (or any) healthcare, fear of changes in the environment going unchecked, fear of our country becoming a dictatorship, the list is endless. The smell of fear in the air is so ripe you can almost taste it. I have never been afraid of living in America until now. I will vote to put leadership in place who has a plan to repair the damage that has been done to our environment, our country and our people. I will vote to erase the lines that separate us from our brothers and sisters, and unite us in repairing the problems that keep us up at night, and make it feel safe to be an American again.

Ryan Daugherty

The reasons I am choosing once again to vote this year is because of all the injustice in this country, especially racial injustice. I want to see unity and plans for the future brought back to this country. In a country where there is a lot of division and fighting, I would like to see some peace.

Brit Chism

The court packing is a done deal so getting balance back into the judiciary is a biggie. Education needs a big boost. Healthcare is on life support. Social Security is headed for the crapper.

Barbara Poore

It’s really simple. I want to see Medicare for all, the best public education in the world, great paying jobs for everyone and the elimination of racism. I want to restore civility and respect to our national conversation. Voting is my superpower but only if I use it.

Michael Taylor

Why vote? I will vote this year in an effort to elect new leadership that will reestablish common sense, decency and civility to our democratic government. A successful set of strategies has been employed to tear apart the current rule of law, destroy legislation intended to rein in planetary pollution, and enable the wealthy segment of the population to increase their wealth at the expense of the lower economic segments. The American people need new leaders who will attempt to unify rather than divide the population, strive to create a justice system that is equal for all citizens, and pass legislation that will try to save rather than destroy the climate of our planet.

Early Voting in Pinellas County

Early voting runs from October 19 to November 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily.

There are two early voting sites in southern Pinellas:

Supervisor of Elections Office, County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg

SPC Allstate Center, 3200 34th St. S., St. Petersburg

Voters may go to any early voting site, and must present both picture and signature identification. You can also drop off your completed, signed ballot at one of 25 locations around the county up to election day, including the Gulfport Neighborhood Center, St. Petersburg Main Library and the St. Pete Beach Public Library. Request a ballot by October 25, and find more drop-off locations at votepinellas.com or call 727-464-VOTE (8683).