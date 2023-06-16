Why You Should Try Authentic Chinese Hot Pot

When I was a junior in college, I studied abroad in China. Overcoming the language barrier was difficult enough (thankfully, charades is pretty universal) but I had a hell of a time eating. At the time, I was a strict vegetarian. Almost religiously strict. (Obviously, before I became a chef.) And I was the only veg-head in my school group. Most of our meals were at restaurants or street carts where I would eat white rice and imported digestive cookies. But when I tried authentic Chinese hot pot, my tastebuds erupted!

What is Chinese hot pot?

It’s an encapsulating, communal eating experience true to Chinese dining ethos. You and your buddies sit around a big table with a built-in heating element (picture an induction cooktop), a pot of simmering broth, a variety of sliced meats, vegetables, noodles, and sauces. You gradually dump your goodies in the bubbling broth, wait for them to cook (most items cook in less than 90 seconds), fish it all out and slap it with sauce. So simple, yet so delicious.

The best part? Nine Spices Hot Pot and Korean BBQ in Pinellas Park has you covered, so you can enjoy authentic Chinese hot pot without an overseas flight! Choose between nine different soup bases. The most common broth is a cloudy concoction of chicken broth, ginger, and other aromatics. However, I opted for the spicy broth (swimming with chilies, and peppercorns) and the Thai-style broth (lemongrass, ginger, chili oil, and Thai-spices). If you’re indecisive like me, Nine Spices lets you choose up to four different broths by simply adding a metal divider to the pot.

All About the Conveyor Belt

The most noteworthy aspect of Nine Spices is the revolving conveyor belt spanning the length of the restaurant. It boasts individual servings of everything from sliced meats and seafoods to vegetables and noodles for your hot pot. It’s constantly refreshed but you can always order items a la carte, included in the price. Feeling adventurous? Try the beef aorta, duck blood curd, or omasum. Or sample the taro, tofu, and winter melon. I was in heaven with the unlimited broccoli, sliced chicken, and never-ending noodle selection — plus 22 different sauces for garnish!

Bowls of fresh fixings floated past my table and I grabbed whatever I felt like cooking. With chopsticks in one hand and a slotted ladle in the other, I felt like I was performing a grand food science experiment. Both hot pot ($28.99) and the Korean BBQ ($30.99) are “enjoy as much as you’d like.” Or splurge on both for only $33.99.

Chinese hot pot is the bubbly contender to Peking Duck and the coveted fermented tofu. But don’t be like me and miss out on authentic Chinese flavors because you’re being fussy. Be bold! Be daring!

So get hungry, grab your friends, and get ready for one of the coolest dining experiences outside of Mainland China. Just don’t burn your tongue.

Nine Spices Hot Pot, 6851 66th St. N., Pinellas Park. Mon.-Sun., 1 p.m.-1 a.m. ninespiceshotpotfl.com, 727-350-3772.