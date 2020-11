Whysper is a lot like her name – quiet and sweet, but still playful. Whysper is shy at first, but once she warms up, she is eager to call you a new friend. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Online applications at friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

Friends of Strays is at 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Email info@friendsofstrays.org or call 727-522-6566.