Wicked Underwhelming at Wicked Cantina

Florida is not the first place that comes to mind when you think of authentic Mexican cuisine. However, there’s no shortage of burritos, tacos, and fajitas in the Sunshine State as Tex-Mex has become yet another ubiquitous food offering on the Gulf Coast. New to the already overcrowded line up of local Mexican eats is Wicked Cantina, located in the Tyrone Area. Taking up residence in the old Sonny’s BBQ spot, this is the third location for the Sarasota-based company. And if their menu is wicked anything, it’s wicked underwhelming.

Get a Margarita

Wicked Cantina tries to make their mark with Austin-inspired Tex-Mex. Items like the ribeye quesadillas, green chili pork tacos, and brisket bowls sure sound like they’d be full of flavor, but what we found in our dining experience was anything but. The Wicked Queso ($12.95) with ground beef, pico and guacamole, came recommended by our (wildly enthusiastic) server. And while we realize it may not be authentic to Mexico, we had hoped for something more than simply a bowl of liquified Velveeta cheese, although my dining appreciated the guacamole and flavors (and had no trouble eating plenty of it). Thankfully, the freshly squeezed house margaritas ($10.95) all but made up for the food. The house margarita is made with only three ingredients: tequila, fresh lime juice and agave. There are no fillers or mixers, so don’t expect a neon green sugar rush. Instead, they’re refreshingly simple — we’d go back just for the drinks.

Vegan/Gluten Free

The pork verde tacos ($15.95) were dry and lackluster. I’ve had some fantastic pork verde in my time out west and this was the saddest rendition of chili pork verde I have ever eaten. Our cauliflower tacos — from the vegan/gluten free menu — tasted like frozen cauliflower laced with chemicals. The tacos were difficult to eat with the massive chunks of cauliflower and the entire dish lacked true Mexican pizzazz. Our butternut squash tacos ($13.95) had an array of flavors brought together with a tomato balsamic vinaigrette but the portion size seemed small for the price.

Against our better judgment, we also ordered the portobello mushroom fajitas ($15.95) to go. What arrived was a sad box of burned mushroom pieces mixed bits of onions and peppers. The most impressive piece to the whole dish was the palette of condiments (including guacamole and a large side of house salsa). However, our tortillas were missing altogether.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Next Time

While Wicked Cantina is new to the area, I would have thought a company with two other established Mexican eateries would have their food up to par. Perhaps it’s because we went the second day they were open? Or it could be that they are still working out the kinks when they opened. Regardless, we probably won’t be back for the eats. The entire experience was completely underwhelming for a place that touts its love for Austin cuisine.

Bottom line: Skip the food and go for Sunday happy hour (all day) when the house margaritas are only $7.

Wicked Cantina, 3650 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. Open daily; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-238-5440, wickedcantina.com.

Want More Business News?

