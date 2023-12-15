Wild Space Gallery Connects Art And Conservation

There’s a new neighbor on the block at The Factory St. Pete’s gallery row. Tucked in among Drew Marc, Heiress, and other contemporary arts galleries, visitors can now discover the Wild Space Gallery while visiting the new headquarters of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. You’ll know you’re there when you see the giant blue heron. It’s one of many Florida animals in the striking Ernesto Maranje mural adorning the gallery’s street entrance.

Forging A Path

The Florida Wildlife Corridor is a big idea — a statewide effort to conserve 17.7 million acres of Florida land — that began with a relatively small bear. M34, as conservation scientists dubbed him, was a young Florida black bear living in the forests between Sebring and the Avon Air Force Range when biology students Joe Guthrie and Wade Ulrey trapped him in 2009. In an effort to better understand how bears navigate heavily developed landscapes, they fitted M34 with a GPS tracking collar. What they discovered was nothing short of astounding.

In May 2010, during breeding season, M34 left his home range to embark on an eight-week, 500-mile walk spanning a 110-mile portion of Central Florida. His trail wove through wildlife management areas, ranch lands, river corridors, undeveloped patches of woodland and – when necessary – across roads, usually at night. M34’s journey helped confirm a growing theory in conservation science that preserving pathways between wildlife “strongholds” – such as state parks or wildlife management areas – was the key to successful cohabitation with a growing human population. Conserving connectivity, and preventing fragmentation, was key.

As photographer and Florida Wildlife Corridor co-founder Carlton Ward, Jr. told The Guardian in 2022, “Wildlife can do a lot with a little help. We just have to give them a chance.”

Reaching People

Of the 17.7 million acres envisioned in the Florida Wildlife Corridor, 9.6 million acres are already dedicated to conservation. The Foundation coordinates the effort to preserve the remaining 8.1 million acres, including many ranch and farm lands, through methods such as conservation easements. The Foundation claims this landscape level preservation strategy will help protect many of Florida’s 131 imperiled animal species as well as the headwaters and reservoirs that provide much of our drinking water.

The passage of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act in 2021 secured an initial $400 million in funding to assist in this effort. Since that time, says CEO Mallory Dimmitt, the Florida State legislature has allocated nearly $2 billion for land acquisition with a focus on the Corridor.

But how does an art gallery help preserve 18 million acres of land?

“From the beginning,” said Dimmitt at Wild Space’s ribbon cutting ceremony on December 13, “we have known the arts were essential in reaching people.” Since 2012, the Foundation has worked with WEDU to document expeditions through sections of the corridor, and has also sponsored a series of murals that highlight Florida animals and landscapes. Wild Space Gallery, which also includes the Foundation’s offices and facilities for meetings and collaboration with partner organizations, adds a new level of visibility to the Foundation’s work, said Dimmitt. It also creates a new opportunity for public engagement.

Circle of Water

Wild Space’s inaugural exhibition, on display through Jan. 13, features two- and three-dimensional works by environmental arts collaborators Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse, who have worked in the Tampa Bay Area since 2005. “Circle of Water” drives home the critical theme of connectivity, featuring work in multiple mediums that draws attention to the Floridian waters that move both around us and through us.

The exhibit is dominated by an enormous but surprisingly intricate central piece. “State of Water” is a 10-by-12-foot map of Florida, stretching the full height of the blue gallery wall, arranged out of dozens of hand drawn panels. Blue inks show the location of fresh, brackish, and salt waters across the state, drawing attention to the delicate balance of salinity now threatened by sea level rise and pressure on Florida’s aquifers. Noticeably absent on this map are roads and settlements; the focus is on Florida’s watery foundation.

Woven throughout the exhibit is a whimsical-but-worrying motif of ice cube trays. They fill two hand-drawn silhouettes of Tampa Bay (“Ice Cube Trays in Tampa Bay” and “Ice Cube Travelers”) recalling not only the commercial ice and air-conditioning technologies that made large scale settlement of the region possible, but also the looming threat of a melting Arctic for a coastal metropolis. They are included in a dreamlike “Circle of Mitigation” watercolor, which documents a swamp, a tree, and a whale – all “carbon sinks” that help to slow the warming of the planet. Most provocatively, an ice cube tray appears as an ethereal boat fading into a mangrove island in “Ice Grove,” reinforcing the fundamental link between water in all its forms, and our own precarious place in the world’s changing ecosystems.

A View of the Ocean

Of all the pieces in this thought-provoking exhibit, I found myself most profoundly moved by two outsized paintings, each depicting water itself. “Memory of Water” and “Idea of Water” each use a 5-by-10-foot canvas to render in incredible detail the texture of waving water, with its variable shadows and delicate fringes of foam. Though slightly different in undertone (“Memory,” as always, is a bit warmer than “Idea”), both convey the cool humidity of ocean air, the feeling of a breeze, the perpetual, hypnotizing motion of waves passing below. Taking each in, I felt almost like a seabird riding the air, embraced in the very currents that hold our world together.

After all that, I found I had to wipe a little salt water from my eyes. Wild Space Curator Noel Smith empathized with me. The artists were grappling, she explained, with a difficult concept: “How do you display something as vast as an ocean?”

In many ways, her question echoes the larger challenge Wild Space Gallery has taken on: how can you get people engaged in the massive task of preserving 8 million acres of land through a multitude of stakeholders and agencies?