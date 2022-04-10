Will Gulfport Get a World Cafe-Style Event?

“This was the perfect thing to follow your swearing in. We don’t have an election but we have the stability [of continued governance.]”

With that, Ingrid Bredenberg launched into a presentation at the April 5 Gulfport City Council meeting about her desire to see the community – including the City of Gulfport – come together in a series of three “community conversations” that will help the entire city (the community and the municipality) create short- and long-term plans and goals.

“This is a chance for residents to come together,” Bredenberg told Council. In conversations with The Gabber, Bredenberg described a World Cafe-style event, similar to the one that happened earlier this year in St. Petersburg.

Her presentation touched on the changing nature of Gulfport, adjusting to what she called a “new normal”, and how these conversations could help residents feel more empowered over the fate of the community. She told Council she envisioned the conversations following the World Cafe method (seen recently in St. Petersburg) rather than a traditional town hall.

Council discussed the idea toward the end of the meeting.

“My issue is intermixing money. I feel like a lot of the process are the things that we do every year when we create the budget. I’m not going to be in favor of paying any costs out to do that, but as far as the group I think nothing but positive things can come of it,” Mayor Sam Henderson told Council.

“Could we ask Ingrid to meet the city manager ,and bring back a proposal?” Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) asked.

Councilmember Michael Fridovich (Ward IV) agreed.

“I’d like to see the proposal,” he said.