Will Gulfport See a Change in Leadership?

Gulfport’s election season is here. On Monday, December 14, the City of Gulfport announced the six qualified candidates who will be running for Ward 2 and Ward 4.

Gulfport elections are city-wide, meaning all Gulfport voters elect councilmembers for each ward. Councilmembers serve two-year terms. The municipal election is March 9, 2021.

The Gabber is getting filing documenting prepared for ADA compliance, and will post it here when it’s available. Until then, you can email us for copies.

Ward Two Candidates

Christine Brown (incumbent): Christine Brown describes herself as “experienced, dedicated and qualified.” Brown has been a resident of Gulfport 32 years and has spent 30 of those years teaching mathematics at Boca Ciega High School. Brown has been the Ward 2 Councilmember for eight years.

Michael Bauer: Three and half years ago, after retiring from the City of Naples, Michael Bauer and wife moved to Gulfport after a decade of visits. “This is my first venture into politics,” Bauer told Gabber staff. “My life has been about engaging with my community to protect and preserve natural assets and vulnerable resources.” In three words, Bauer describes himself as “honest, dedicated, involved.”

Ward Four Candidates

Michael Fridovich (incumbent): Michael Fridovich has been a Gulfport City Councilmember for eight years. He’s resided in Ward Four for the past 11 years. Fridovich says, “If I had to describe myself in three words, I would say leadership, tenacity, experience.” Outside of the political world, Fridovich works on a variety of projects, including serving on the PSTA board.

Richard Fried: Richard Fried ran for Gulfport City Council in 2017. On his campaign filing paperwork he listed his principal source of income comes from “Westminster Shores” and a rental property. Fried did not respond to the Gabber’s request for comment or submit a photo.

Ian O’Hara: O’Hara did not respond to the Gabber’s request for comment. On his campaign filing paperwork he listed his occupation as a Winn Dixie meat clerk in Gulfport.

Robert Barto: The fourth qualifying candidate for Ward Four withdrew on December 14. “Unfortunately, at this time I am withdrawing from the election due to unforeseen circumstances,” Barto told the Gabber early Monday evening, after the candidates were confirmed.