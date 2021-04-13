Willa You Bring This Pup Home?

by

A black dog with a white chest
Photo courtesy of Friends of Strays.

Willa is cuddly, sweet and ready to meet her forever family. Willa is currently living in a foster home, and is known to be a bit of a wallflower, but she’s come such a long way thanks to her devoted foster parent giving her the attention and space she needs to build her confidence. Her foster mom says Willa enjoys being in the company of other dogs and will even roll on her back for belly rubs! Willa is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N.; 727-522-6566 ext. 102; friendsofstrays.org/adopt

 

