Gulfport City Council voted June 20 to approve an agreement providing engineering services for the Williams Pier rehabilitation project.

The contract with Stantec Consultant Services adds up at $59,481. Council also approved a related budget amendment as part of this action.

Officials said the city completed a structural assessment of the Williams Pier in March 2019 and made initial rehabilitation repairs in 2020. The pier closed for several months for those repairs.

“The top deck we did two and a half years ago was a 15-to-20-year fix,” said Gulfport’s public works director, Tom Nicholls. “This is going to be the same for the pilings. They’re not showing real deterioration yet, but the costs just grow and we are trying to stay ahead of the game with this.”

As part of the initial assessment, staff recommended that additional steps get taken to prolong the life of all of the pier’s components — specifically, piling repairs would likely be required within the next 5 to 10 years, according to a city staff report.

“Currently the piles are not showing signs of deterioration, such as spalls, cracks, corrosion bleed-out, or exposed steel. It is anticipated, though, that corrosion in the piles will begin in the next few years,” according to city staff. “To mitigate this corrosion, fiberglass jackets or an overbuild type of rehabilitation should be implemented around each pile that is exhibiting these symptoms of corrosion. Structural jackets that provide cathodic protection to the piles can add 20 years to their life.”

Consultant Takes Lead

Stantec provided a scope of services for the project, which will include the design and preparation of construction documents for repairs. The consultant will also ready the environmental permits and bid documents, officials said. The company will submit permits to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Pinellas County Water and Navigation. Both City staff and Stantect expect FDEP to authorize the work on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; in this case, a separate federal permit won’t be required.

Concrete repairs, piling repairs (using pile jackets), and cathodic protection will all be part of the project. The cathodic protection should extend the pile life and reduce the effects of corrosion.

