WinWay Homes Makes Living Easier 

Sponsored content. All photos courtesy of WinWay Homes.

Who lives in a house for 35 years and then decides to pack up and move 15 minutes down the road? Beth and Ernie Frierson do.

This past week the Frierson moved from their family home in Tropical Shores to their forever home in Gulfport at 5109 24th Ave. S. made possible by WinWay Homes.

“Ernie and I have lived on the water for so long, it was time to be somewhere different,” explained Beth. “We needed to live easier; we’re in our 70s and we wanted out of the flood zone.”

As much as they loved the water, Beth said they were looking for a community.

“We found Gulfport and fell in love. Once we settled on moving to Gulfport we thought we wanted a bungalow, something quaint. We couldn’t find anything that was what we needed without doing a lot of renovations or upgrades.”

Beth and Ernie started working with a real estate agent and she introduced them to Matt from WinWay Homes.

WinWay Homes is a custom home building company located in South Pasadena that specializes in a full service construction experience. WinWay partners have over 30 years of experience in new home construction. Co-owner and manager of sales and operations Matt Carr, and co-owner and Vice President of Construction Justin Flye, have worked together for the past 15 years at a national new home construction company finding out exactly what customers want.

“Matt first showed us the lots they owned in Gulfport and we fell for our spot on 24th Avenue South,” said Beth.

“WinWay Homes has been purchasing land with abandoned or dilapidated structures on the properties,” said Carr. “We’re helping the Gulfport community grow by building houses that keep the face of Gulfport fresh and its bones strong.”

“From that moment on, Matt and his team were there for everything,” said Beth. “We were able to view showcased homes along with digital designs.”

Originally, the Friersons chose a single-story home on a narrow lot; eventually WinWay Homes’ in-house architect designed a two-story home that optimized space and functionality for the couple.

“We started out with a design we thought we wanted and by the end, we got the home we actually needed,” said Beth.

Now, they say, the house is much more in line with what the couple had hoped for.

“Our living area is on the first floor, which is helpful at our age,” explained Beth. “Upstairs is where the guest rooms are and where my little workspace will be in the air-conditioned storage corner.”

And working with WinWay was a breeze, said Beth.

“It was nice when we started working with WinWay. They gave us options and then took care of everything,” said Beth. “When we decided we wanted a fence, they went and got the permit and installed it. It took a lot of the stress out of building our home.”

“We haven’t been settled in long enough to know what our favorite part of our new home is,” said Ernie.

“This house is smarter than we are,” joked Beth. “We’ve had to call and get support on some of these features of our smart house.”

WinWay Homes come with workmanship, systems and structural warranty from 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty.

