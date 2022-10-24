Woman Charged With Throwing Hot Wax on Boyfriend

A Gulfport woman faces a domestic battery charge for allegedly throwing hot wax on her boyfriend during an argument.

The Gulfport Police Department arrested Laura Magill, 51, just before midnight Oct. 4, according to Pinellas County jail records.

The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 30, according to GPD.

“A resident reported that his live-in girlfriend kicked him and threw hot wax on him during an argument,” police said in a statement.

According court records, Magill threw candle wax on her boyfriend’s back and also kicked him in the groin. Police said there was wax on the man’s head and back, but he did not require medical attention

Police said Magill had left the scene before officers arrived but was later located and detained. They arrested her on a domestic battery charge last year related to an alleged incident on Nov. 11 at the same address. During that incident, police said Magill allegedly sprayed a fire extinguisher inside the residence, punched her boyfriend, and sprayed him with a water hose during an argument.

The November case is still making its way through the court system.