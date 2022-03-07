Woman Crashes Into Police Blockading Skyway 10K

Two Florida Highway Patrol officers went to the hospital when a Sarasota woman drove her BMW into their cars at the Armed Forces Skyway 10K on Sunday, Mar. 6

The driver, Kristen Kay Watts, 52, faces DUI and other charges after failing to stop and approaching road closures at high-rate of speed, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The bridge was closed for the annual Skyway 10k

According to police, Watts drove a 2011 BMW on northbound Interstate 275 at a high speed and failed to abide by detours approaching the bridge and race.

“Instead, the vehicle drove through numerous traffic cones and around other barricades with state officers present,” FHP said in a statement.

Watts continued to evaded police efforts to stop her from approaching the race, which hosted 8,000 runners.

Two troopers then stopped their vehicles in the speeding BMW’s path.

“The collision caused serious injuries to both drivers who were transported to an area hospital and closed the northbound lanes of SR-93 for several hours,” FHP wrote in a release.

The crash resulted in serious injuries for both Watts and the trooper in the vehicle she struck in the crash.