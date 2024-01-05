Woman Dies in St. Petersburg Crosswalk Car Crash

A St. Petersburg woman died following a hit-and-run collision while crossing the street Jan. 4 at 6:45 p.m.

Karen Moorefield, 70, was crossing 22nd Avenue North near 41st Street when a car struck her. Moorefield died at the scene. The vehicle drove away.

St. Petersburg Police Department says it’s still searching for the car — and the driver. They believe the car is a 2013-2016 Cadillac SRX. The color is unknown. The vehicle will have damage on the front.

If you have any information on the crash, call St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. SPPD accepts anonymous tips. Text the tip to TIP411.

St. Petersburg Pedestrian Fatalities

According to the Florida crash dashboard reports, Pinellas County had a total of 477 pedestrian accidents in Pinellas County in 2023. Forty of those pedestrian reports resulted in fatalities. When it came to hit-and-run reports, the County recorded 11 fatalities.

In December 2023, the St. Petersburg Police Department received a $49,087 grant to increase enforcement and safety operations regarding pedestrian and bicycle safety. The “Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow” campaign aims to lower the number of crashes and fatalities of pedestrians and bicyclists.

