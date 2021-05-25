Woman Hurt in Domestic Stabbing

In what police believe is a domestic dispute, a woman, 53, was stabbed by her adult son at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, in St. Petersburg.

The incident occurred at a residence on 49th Street South, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The son is in police custody being treated for minor injuries; the mother is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“They are both adults and we are trying to find out exactly what happened at the residence,” said Yolanda Fernandez, public information officer for the St. Petersburg Police Department.

According to police, the nature of the charges hinge on her condition.

“Initially we didn’t know how severe, but this looks pretty severe,” Fernandez said.

This is a developing investigation.

