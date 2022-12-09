Woman Killed on Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island

by

Police are looking for truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night in Treasure Island. (Photo credit: PCSO)

Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a woman in Treasure Island Monday night on Gulf Boulevard.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal hit-and-run happened just before 7:45 p.m. near Gulf Blvd. and 108th Avenue North.

According to PCSO, pedestrian Felicia White, 46, was in a “marked crosswalk walking northbound on Gulf Boulevard, crossing 108th Avenue North. A dark blue pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling southbound on Gulf Boulevard and entered the left turn lane to head eastbound on 108th Avenue North. Investigators say the pickup truck struck White in the crosswalk and fled the scene.”

White was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for public help with finding the truck and driver involved in the hit-and-run, and ask anyone with information to call 727-582-6200 or submit information here. Tips can be anonymous.

by Mike Sunnucks

