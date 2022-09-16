Woman’s Purse Stolen Outside Tyrone Winn Dixie

St. Petersburg police are searching for an alleged purse snatcher who victimized a 77-year-old woman outside of grocery store on Sept. 11.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the woman was walking out of the Winn Dixie supermarket at the Tyrone Gardens Shopping Center (1050 58th St. N.) when a man allegedly grabbed her purse from her shopping cart.

“They struggled over the purse until the woman fell to the ground [and] The man then ran off with the purse,” SPPD said in a statement on the incident.

Police said the purse theft occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. and that the woman was uninjured after the tussle and fall. SPPD is seeking information and leads on the purse thief.