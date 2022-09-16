Woman’s Purse Stolen Outside Tyrone Winn Dixie

by

a man running with a purse under his arm
St. Petersburg police are investigating an alleged purse snatching and are seeking leads on the man pictured in this video image.
St. Petersburg Police Department

St. Petersburg police are searching for an alleged purse snatcher who victimized a 77-year-old woman outside of grocery store on Sept. 11.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the woman was walking out of the Winn Dixie supermarket at the Tyrone Gardens Shopping Center (1050 58th St. N.) when a man allegedly grabbed her purse from her shopping cart.

“They struggled over the purse until the woman fell to the ground [and] The man then ran off with the purse,” SPPD said in a statement on the incident.

Police said the purse theft occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. and that the woman was uninjured after the tussle and fall. SPPD is seeking information and leads on the purse thief.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper