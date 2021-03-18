Women Charged with Trafficking Minors 

Sunday, March 14, St. Petersburg Police charged Leslie Reio, 24, with trafficking minors out of a St. Petersburg hotel room.

According to police, Reio was arrested at Bayway Inn, 4400 34th St. S. around 1:30 a.m.

While many details remain unknown, detectives claim Reio would take profit from the two minors after soliciting them for sexual acts.

Local police are working with the federal investigators in this case. Reio posted sexual advertisements online for the victims, police said, one of whom is known to be a runaway from Sarasota County.

“We’ve gotten a lot of interest in this case, but it is an ongoing investigation,” St. Petersburg Police Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez told the Gabber. “We are not permitted to speak [more] on that case because of the federal charges involved.”

