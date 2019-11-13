Women’s Club Sale for Charity

Baked goods just like mom used to make adorned the tables at the Town Shores Clubhouse on Saturday, November 9, for The Gulfport Town Shores Women’s Club’s 3rd Annual Bake, Purse and Jewelry sale from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The baked good bounty of rum cakes, cookies, pumpkin squares and brownies were more than half gone by noon. Those who lagged behind were still able to peruse the tables of jewels and purses donated by Town Shore residents. The jewelry was priced from 75 cents to $5 and bags were $1 to $5.

“We put signs up for collection in all the buildings and I go and pick the items up from residents,” said Bev Innerty, Town Shore Women’s Club member and organizer of the sale for charity.

“If a donation of a high value item is donated to the club, we sell it at Donna’s Consignment [at 4845 34th St. S.], then those proceeds go directly to charity,” explained Innerty.

“Any donated items remaining after the sale are passed on to the [Gulfport] Senior Center, so they may sell the items at their first Friday yard sale,” said Innerty.

“Last year, the ladies of the Town Shore Women’s Club donated $2,000 to their charities of interest,” noted President Sandy Adams. The charities the club supports are Operation Smile, Clothes to Kids, and Gulfport Elementary School.

“Membership is open to any woman,” said Innerty. “There is a $25 membership fee that goes directly to charity. All are welcome, especially the younger ladies of community and anyone who likes to volunteer.”