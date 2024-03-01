Women’s History Month and My Mother-in-Law’s Bedroom Set

Women’s rights have changed a lot throughout the past century. I’ve lived a blessed life. My grandfather came to the United States as a child, and everything about his life, and the lives of most of his sons, was lived to make the lives of everyone who came after him, better. On my mother’s side, I was always taught that women could do what they wanted, be who they wanted, and love who they wanted.

Growing up that way, it was hard to imagine that women, at one point in our history, had few paths, but we did.

My mother-in-law had only one path: marriage. Born in 1930, prematurely, the doctor told her mother not to bother taking her home, because she wouldn’t make it. Ann’s father agreed; why bother? Her grandmother — who clearly had a backbone of steel — saved my mother-in-law’s life, taking her home and creating a makeshift crib in a dresser drawer. She nursed Ann to enough health that she joined her family as a healthy — but tiny — young girl.

Girls, though, didn’t have many options in the 1930s. Women’s rights weren’t what they are now. Ann went to high school, always tinier than anyone else, and found her way through life. Girls didn’t go to college; her father knew that. Instead, Ann worked at a bank. She met my father-in-law, who fell in love with this diminutive, top-of-the-pyramid cheerleader. He took care of her for the rest of his life, which surrounded hers on both ends.

The one thing my mother-in-law did in her whole life that couldn’t be tied to a man was buy her own bedroom set. A bureau, a dresser, and a mirror. She married, raised two children, sent them both to a private college, then finagled the finances so her husband could retire early. Given the chance, she could have been a shrewd CPA or investment counselor. The world, of course, did not afford a woman born in 1930 that chance. To the world, she was a mother, a wife, a partner.

But to that bedroom set, she was a woman. To the bundle of wood that she called hers for almost 70 years, she was the woman who gave them a purpose and a place.

Her whole life, that’s what I remember most. I think about that a lot when I think about her. She had no agency — the moment she took her first breath, men tried to denied her a chance to live. Later, much of the world saw her as an accessory to a man. Too young to burn her bra, too proper to march on Washington, my mother-in-law reclaimed her identity in the only way she could: She bought her own bedroom set.

And now she’s gone, but the bedroom set remains.

The world has changed. Mostly. Women go to college now; we can live alone. We’re free to buy a dresser at IKEA or have one custom-made for us. When I look at the set, it seems old-fashioned. It’s in storage — she died last year — because we don’t know what to do with it. We’d love to keep it, but we don’t need it. And we can’t bring it to a charity for sale in a thrift store; this set needs to be needed. It needs to be with someone who can love it the way Ann did, who understands what it signals for women everywhere.

It needs to be a part of someone else’s future, because that’s the only way we can remember our past.

March is women’s history month. Let’s not forget what women’s rights looked like not quite a century ago.

