Woodson Museum Finds Money-Making Partner

The Woodson African American Museum of Florida – previously the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum – has long sought after funds for a new, improved facility in South St. Petersburg’s historic “The Deuces” neighborhood.

In a big win for the museum, the Woodson recently partnered with Pinellas Community Foundation (PCF) to raise $27 million for the new space, an effort that the museum was previously facing alone.

So far, the City of St. Petersburg has provided $700,000 and 5.5 acres of land for the future 29,000-square-foot facility across from the Historic Manhattan Casino.

But even with the city’s help, the museum faced major fundraising hurdles. That’s where PCF steps in.

“The African American experience in St. Petersburg and our country has too often been ignored, an after-thought, relegated to a space that limits or narrowly defines its impact rather than boldly celebrating its importance,” said Duggan Cooley, CEO of PCF. “A purpose-built museum for African American history and culture raises the prominence of The Woodson and all that means to our community.”

The dual fundraising effort will combine community causes for Black art with PCF’s known connections for charity efforts.

In the meantime, the yellow building at 2240 9th Ave. S., which was originally a community center in the historically Black neighborhood of Jordan Park, has to find other ways to show its exhibits.

Due to the temperature limitations and small space, the museum’s recent exhibit, REVERBERATIONS, hung in downtown’s James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art.

“The state of Florida deserves a properly constructed museum dedicated to showcasing the African American experience throughout Florida and beyond,” said Terri Lipsey Scott, executive director of the Woodson.

