Yaki-Mono Japanese Kitchen Opens on St. Pete Beach

Yaki-Mono Japanese Kitchen is a new restaurant concept for St. Pete Beach. Consider it for lunch, take out, happy hour, or an early dinner. They are only open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

“Experience delightful and unexpected Japanese specialties in St. Pete Beach. Yaki-mono is pleased to offer Japanese dishes with flair and distinction, prepared for your enjoyment,” the website states.

Their menu includes sakizuki (appetizers) like tuna tataki, ahi tuna avocado poke, shrimp tempura, or even harumaki (Japanese spring rolls).

Lunch specials include what they call a “Lunch Box,” which contains various selections of sushi, sashimi, and edamame house salad. Of course, udon noodles and Hibachi are lunch staples.

Yaki-Mono Japanese kitchen is located right across from St. Pete Beach’s public beach.

There are happy hour specials every day from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Yaki-Mono, 4599 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-290-6217, yakimonokitchen.com

Business Beat

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.