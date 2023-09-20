According to Gulfport: Yellow Kia as Gecko Queen

Gulfport’s talking about spinning fire, that next year the Gulfport Merchant’s Chamber of Commerce should crown Yellow Kia as Gecko Queen, and the real take on unemployment. Note: Gulfport’s never had a car as Gecko Queen.

“I’ve been around a few fire spinners in my day.” —Aaron William, watching the acrobat at Tommy’s Hideaway “Wait, that whole bottle of sauvignon blanc is only 100 calories?” —Heidi Carol, hearing about Guisen’s non-alcoholic wine “It’s fun-employment, not unemployment.” —Lisa Halter, enjoying her three free days before starting her new job “I nominate the yellow Kia for next year’s Gecko Queen.” —Harvey Pasckinski, on Gulfport’s now-iconic hurricane survivor “Brush only the teeth you want to keep.” —Herb Holeman’s life advice for his son

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about spinning fire as a profession, the heroic yellow Kia should win Gulfport’s Gecko Queen next year, and visualizing unemployment as a fun time. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.