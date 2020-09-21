Yes, You Can Make Your Own Geckotini

Earlier this month, Gabber reader Susan Masztak asked us the best reader question in the history of all reader questions:

“Can I have the recipe for the Gecko Ball Geckotini?”

The answer is yes, dear Gabber readers, you can have the recipe for the Geckotini.

We reached out to Gecko Ball coordinator Daniel Hodge. Here’s what he had to say about the cocktail that was created for the first Gecko Ball in 2009:

“We wanted a signature cocktail for the Gecko Balls. Calling it a Geckotini was the logical choice. We came up with the name before we decided how we would make it. We were also sure we wanted it to be a bright green color, so we blended Midori liqueur with vodka; that’s the basic cocktail. Different bartenders have added some other ingredients, such as a dash of simple syrup, or bitters, etc.”

There’s a whole world of glowing green cocktails online, and the “secret” ingredient is always Midori. The Japanese melon liqueur is as green as it gets, and many an internet bartender has had their fun with this.

This week, it was my turn to experiment with Midori. So I picked up a bottle at the liquor store. “What!?” you ask, “Midori didn’t give you a free bottle of their liqueur?”

No, they did not, because this article isn’t sponsored by Midori. We promise.

Since the Geckotini starts with a foundation of Midori and vodka, that’s where I began. I combined the two in a 1:1 ratio and drank it straight. Don’t ever do this. Unless maybe you have a bad cough, because this stuff tastes medicinal. I tried adding simple syrup, but that wasn’t much better. It was like going from cough syrup to overly sweetened cough syrup.

Finally, I took a hint from Midori recipes online and added some citrus. I tried fresh lemon juice, fresh lime juice and a combination of Rose’s lime and sweet and sour mix. For me, fresh lime juice was the clear winner, with equal parts vodka, Midori and simple syrup. This made for a tart, melon-flavored cocktail reminiscent of margaritas and sour watermelon gummies.

But what really makes the case for lime juice is its versatility. Replace the vodka with tequila in this recipe and you get aMidori margarita. Swap the vodka for rum and you have a Midori daiquiri. You can honestly use any clear liquor in your liquor cabinet and get a glowing green cocktail that looks great in a martini glass. Cheers!

The Gulfport Geckotini

Chill all the ingredients before you begin, because martinis are best served ice-cold.

Combine one shot of good vodka, one shot Midori, one shot simple syrup, and one shot fresh lime juice in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Do not operate heavy machinery.