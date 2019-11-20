Yoga, Massage and Support at The Red Elephant 

Lisa Taylor opened her first yoga studio this past April, expanding from her solo massage practice to an all-encompassing therapeutic center. The Red Elephant Yoga and Massage Studio held their official ribbon cutting ceremony this past Saturday evening, November 16, at 1509 49th St. S.

“My passion is slow and gentle yoga, something that is therapeutic and not going to hurt,” said Taylor.

“I teach a gentle yoga, a restorative yoga, a therapeutic yoga, to go along with therapeutic treatments you can get in these rooms.”

Taylor currently hosts two other business owners in her studio. Tori Swilley joined Taylor in June, she is a licensed massage therapist. Tori Gomillion and Diane Faison run “Queen Steams Beauty and Spa.” These ladies specialize in facials, yoni v-steams and waxing. “I wanted to be able to bring local people in to start their businesses,” explained Taylor.

In support of Art Walk, Taylor will host a rotation of monthly artists. She also supports local artisans by displaying products jewelry, clothing, bags, and relaxation devices in the lobby.

Taylor has opened her studio to introverts and extroverts, hoping to create an environment that invites friendship and connection. “All are welcome, to get fed therapeutically and socially,” said Taylor.