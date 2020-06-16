You Can Still Have Summer Fun in Gulfport

Summer may feel a little different this year. Many iconic summer programs and events, like the July 4th fireworks display, have been postponed or canceled in an effort to reduce further spread of COVID-19.

Thankfully many creative and innovative people call Gulfport home and have adapted our summer favorites to be enjoyed at home and in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor Justin Shea reminds Gulfport residents and visitors that, “The City of Gulfport is committed to the health and wellbeing of our citizens, and staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy,” while also adding that we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic and “residents and visitors using City facilities are required to follow CDC guidelines.”

The Gulfport Public Library

The Gulfport Public Library never misses the chance to deliver. As part of their Summer Reading Program for Kids, weekly “Make & Take” craft kits to kids will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All through June and July the library will schedule biweekly virtual storytimes on their Facebook page.

Utilizing Zoom, the library will host a virtual book club for kids, along with yoga, painting and sewing classes.

The library continues to be a Breakspot location this summer. Children under 18 are welcome to a free “Grab-N-Go” lunch, Monday to Friday from 12 -1 p.m. at 5501 28 Ave S.

For more information here’s Gulfport Public Library’s online calendar with details about their virtual programs.

City of Gulfport Recreation Division

The City of Gulfport is offering a smaller Gulfport resident and city employee-only summer program at the recreation center at 5730 Shore Blvd S.

The City of Gulfport Recreation Division writes on their webpage that they “been working very hard to update our Summer Program policies and procedures to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines. All Summer Program registrations will be limited to Gulfport residents and City Employees. Registrations will be accepted Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm. Health checks will be required for entry to the facility and registration paperwork needs to be fully completed with all lines filled out correctly. Proof of residency is required at the time of registration.”

Call the Recreation Center at 727-893-1068 for questions or more information.

Pinellas County Schools Offers Virtual Summer School

Pinellas County Schools Summer Bridge programs are virtual and available to all Pinellas School students.

Families can register for Summer Bridge programs at reservation.pcsb.org and find a curriculum tailored to each grade level.

According to the site, “Summer Bridge is especially important for families that are concerned about learning losses over the last couple of months or over the summer.”

Visit Pinellas County School for more Virtual Summer Camp options.

All city-sponsored events and privately sponsored public events remain cancelled until further notice. City pavilions, playgrounds and fitness areas have reopened for use. The Municipal Beach is open. The skate park is open. The basketball and volleyball courts have opened for pickup and league play.