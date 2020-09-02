You Can Still Volunteer for Seniors

The Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center is closed until further notice, but they still have volunteer opportunities available for the future. If you want to make a difference and help your community, join the volunteer program – meet new friends and to get acquainted with more than 50 programs, classes and workshops. Volunteers assist as lobby receptionist, fitness center attendants, reassurance callers, class/activity instructors, special events, food pantry, clerical support, flea market, promotions, bingo, card/magazine organizing and more. Call Rachel at 727-893-1231 for more.