You Deserve a Donut from Fray’s Donut House

I have the fondest childhood memories of donuts. My dad used them as delicious little bribes each week while dragging my younger brother and me to Catholic Mass on Sunday mornings. As he parked the car in the lot, he’d remind us of our already established deal – if we were both quiet during church, he’d take us for our post-Mass ritual stop to the donut shop. Even though I was only 8 years old, I loved the donut shop and would do anything for a puffy, chocolate covered donut smothered in sprinkles. Fray’s Donut House in Pinellas Park and St. Pete are the spitting image of my memories as a kid. It’s a St. Pete classic. There are two Fray’s locations but each are owned independently after the original location sold more than 20 years ago. Both offer slightly different menus.

Traditional Donuts

Fray’s Donut House is a St. Pete staple. They’ve been slinging donuts by hand since 1933 and are one of the area’s best spots for sweet treats. These donuts are special because they have a mix of traditional and fun flavors. Most donut shops nowadays serve grossly overdressed donuts adorned with all kinds of candies and cookies. Call me old school but I like a more traditional donut selection. Fray’s also has fantastic prices. Donuts are all $1.59 each or get half a dozen for only $8.99. Even the massive cinnamon rolls are only $2.79.

When I crave donuts, Fray’s is my go-to. While they also serve bagels and Danishes, I’ve only ever eaten their donuts. They have the usuals like glazed, sour cream, and sprinkles, along with cinnamon sugar, and powdered sugar. The filled donuts are well worth their calories, especially the Boston cream and the Bavarian filled powdered sugar. But they have more obscure options like toasted coconut (one of my favorites), maple covered, red velvet, caramel sea salt, and honey dew. Whether you’re craving something fruity like apple cinnamon and raspberry filled, or you’re in for a double chocolate delight, there’s something for everyone. I went to the location on 66th Street and they also serve muffins, turnovers, and donut holes.

Espresso Drinks

Nothing goes better with a donut than a hot coffee. The coffee at Fray’s is pretty mild but their espresso is relatively strong. My almond milk latte was the perfect pick-me-up, despite the (not ordered) surprise added caramel syrup. I also ordered a frappe that was creamy and icy, and made a good chaser for donuts. If you’re a pumpkin spice fan you’re in luck! Customers can enjoy pumpkin spice flavor in any of your espresso bevies year round. If you visit the location in Pinellas Park, you also have the options for fruit smoothies and bubble tea.

Ditch Dunkin’ and support local donuts at Fray’s Donut House.

Fray’s Donut House, 649 34th St. N., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sun., 5:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; closed Mondays. 727-235-0222, fraysdonut-house.com.

