You Good? Mural Campaign for Mental Health

At the tail end of December 2020, four eye-catching murals joined the explosion of outdoor art in our area. But these weren’t just for show. Their message? Pinellas County residents are not alone when battling mental health issues.

To highlight the needs of many who struggle with their mental health, SHINE Mural Festival collaborated with Pinellas Wellness Connection, Fondation for a Healthy St. Pete, and Personal Enrichment through Mental Health Services to create a conglomerate of behavioral resources.

The text on the murals – a casual, but heartfelt, “You Good?” – shines in the vibrant art, with a phone number or website for help. To some, it may seem simple, but these eye-catching resources are more relevant than ever, say organizers.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pinellas County, and everywhere, is seeing such an increase in mental health issues and such a volume of people that need help,” said Helena Calhoun, PEMHS marketing director. “We are just bringing people to one condensed spot through this campaign.”

The four distinct murals, each created by a local artist, display the primary Pinellas County mental health crisis contact, 727-791-3131.

The number connects callers to a live representative who puts them in touch with a mental health service provider.

Sometimes, say organizers, all someone needs is a person on the line to stay connected and listen.

“We intend for people to walk, drive, bike by these murals and reach as many people as possible,” Calhoun said. “Once you knock on the PEMHS and campaign door, you will be taken care of.”

You Curious?

In addition to the message they provide, anyone can appreciate these vibrant public murals.

See them at:

The Sanderlin Center, 2335 22nd Ave. S. Mural by James Kitchens.

Operation Par Inc., 1900 9th St. S. Mural by Briauna Walker.

Beau & Mo’s Italian Steakhouse, 2924 5th Ave. N. Mural by Leo Gomez.

Sunshine Kitty Catfe, 1669 1st Ave. S. Mural by Jimmy Breen

Call 727-791-3131 or visit yougoodpinellas.org for mental health resources.