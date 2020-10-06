You Still Have Hours Left to Register to Vote

After Florida’s voter registration website crashed on Monday due to heavy traffic, Governor Ron DeSantis extended the registration deadline to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6.

According to NPR, Florida Department of Motor Vehicle and Supervisor of Elections offices will remain open until the new deadline.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said in a statement that the online registration portal had “unprecedented volume and traffic” of 1.1 million requests an hour Monday evening.

In a statement on the Department of State website, Lee said, “We will work with our state and federal law-enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process.”

The statement advises those with questions to “please reach out to the Division of Elections’ Voter Assistance Hotline at 1.866.308.6739 (in English and Español). If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Division using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800.955.8771 (TDD), 1.800.955.8770 (Voice), or 1.877.955.8773 (Español).”

Register to vote here: registertovoteflorida.gov/home

Learn about voting, ballot drop-offs and more at votepinellas.com.