Young Kitty with an Old Soul

Take our sage advice…bring this girl home now! Wide-eyed and playful, Sage is a 5-month-old kitten and will grow into a special companion.
1830 61st Ave. N.; 727-521-6191; petpalanimalshelter.com
by The Gabber
