Your Election Results in Brief

Tuesday, August 18, 214,411 out of 687,592 registered voters cast their votes in Pinellas County’s primary election.

Eliseo Santana will run against incumbent PCSO Sheriff Bob Gulatieri on November 3. Santana vows to work to reduce use of force and increase the use of de-escalation tactics. He intends to require officers to use body cameras, demilitarize the police force and better utilize taxpayer resources.

Republican Anna Paulina Luna, U.S. Air Force veteran, was voted to run against long-standing Florida politician, the incumbent District 13 House Representative, Charlie Crist.

Incumbent Charles Thomas defeated Joyell Hope Bobala in the Republican primary for Pinellas County Tax Collector with 73 percent of the vote.

Rene Flowers moves on to run for Board of County Commissioners District 7, with the intent to improve student graduation rates, focus on student and teacher safety and growth. Flowers received more than half of 32,732 votes cast.

Michele Rayner is the candidate running Florida State Representative District 70 – Universal Primary. As a representative, Raynor plans to work towards housing, healthcare and education equity, as well as criminal justice reform and ways to protect Florida’s waterways, beaches and communities.

Laura Hine, Eileen Long and Karl J. Nurse are the Pinellas County School Board districts 1, 4 and 7 political heads, respectively.

For full August 18 election results click here.

