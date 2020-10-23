Your Last Day to Request a Mail-in Ballot

Want to avoid voting lines? You have until tomorrow, October 24, to request your mail-in ballot.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections advises that in-person voters may encounter lines in early voting or Election Day, and reminds voters that they have until 5 p.m., Saturday, to request a ballot to be mailed for the November 3 election.

Mail-in ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections Offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day, and the office recommends you allow at least one full week for ballots to be returned by mail.

Don’t want to mail your ballot? Voters can drop off mail-in ballots at one of three Supervisor of Elections Offices, or at one of the 22 ballot drop-off sites in the county up to November 2. Before you go, check VotePinellas.com for hours and locations.

Remember, mail ballots cannot be accepted at polling places on Election Day.

To request a mail ballot, visit VotePinellas.com, call 727-464-VOTE (8683), or email MailBallot@VotePinellas.com.

You can also track your ballot online at VotePinellas.com/TrackMyBallot to find out when your ballot was mailed and received by the Supervisor of Elections.