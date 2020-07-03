You’ve Tested Positive, Now What?

Much like expecting a hurricane, people may need to prepare in case they test positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, there isn’t a handbook titled “How to Survive the Plague of 2020.”

Here are some questions and options we’ve gathered from multiple sources.

Preparation

Just like having a disaster plan, it’s important to have a COVID plan, and to think about these situations:

Where and how are you going to get tested if you become symptomatic?

For locations as of Monday, June 29, click here.

If your symptoms are manageable, how are you going to isolate?

How do you not put your family at risk?

How might have you been exposed?

Who else have you put at risk? Friends? Roommates? Parents? Coworkers?

How will you get food or groceries? Is delivery safe?

How much time can you take off of work; have you confirmed your employer’s policies?

If your symptoms get worse, who is your emergency contact person?

Do you have pets or plants? Will they need someone to tend to them?

During Sickness

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) encourages those who are positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for at least seven days if they have a fever and a cough.

If you live with others, keep a six-foot distance from other people at home, and sleep alone to reduce the risk of transmission.

Those who have difficulty breathing should get medical attention. However, the CDC advises not to visit the clinic/doctor’s office without contacting your healthcare provider first.

After Sickness

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) it may take two weeks for the body to recover from COVID-19. For those with severe or critical cases, recovery can take up to six weeks or more.

While there is no cure for COVID-19, it suggested that rest, hydration, and healthy eating will aid in recovery.

Slowing the Spread

Benjamin Franklin once said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

According to the CDC, the use of face coverings helps slow the spread of COVID-19. The mask you wear protects other people; the masks they wear help protect you. People are also advised to continue social distancing and practice frequent hand washing with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time – and to avoid (or disinfect) high-touch surfaces.

As of Wednesday, June 24, masks were made mandatory in public spaces in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties due to rapid spikes in COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay Area.