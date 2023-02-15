Zele Named Pinellas Teacher of the Year

Dr. Adam Zele followed a roundabout path to a teaching career. But it has proven rewarding in his eyes, and many of his peers agree.

Zele was named the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Pinellas County Schools. The announcement came Feb. 8 at the Mahaffey Theater during the annual Evening of Excellence event sponsored by the Pinellas Education Foundation.

Ten finalists were selected from the 130 teachers chosen as Teacher of the Year at their respective schools.

An educator for eight years, Zele teaches math at Azalea Middle School, where his class motto is “get started today making a better tomorrow.” He said he loves being a middle school teacher because he is making a difference in the lives of his students by helping them discover a passion for learning and discovery.

“I want my students to be better people when they leave my classroom,” said Zele. “Students who are more creative, better at cooperation and show more perseverance in the face of difficulties. To accomplish this, I try modeling for them a love of learning by letting them see my love of math, my constant work to learn new things, and how to not give up when confronted with a difficult problem.”

Zele earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He later continued his education at Duke University earning his master’s in divinity and a doctorate in history and religion.

Before becoming a teacher, Zele was an entrepreneur, financial consultant, college professor, and church pastor. He said he slowly realized the teaching aspect of every position he held was what he enjoyed most, leading him to go into education.

“Math teacher Adam Zele finds innovative ways to enhance the student experience in the classroom. His students enjoy learning and he creates engaging and memorable lessons and connections each day,” said Kevin Hendrick, Pinellas County Schools Superintendent. “Dr. Zele’s passion for teaching and dedication to students extends to his families and coworkers. We celebrate him and all of our teachers for their hard work and commitment to achieving 100% Students Success.”

Other Teacher of the Year finalists include Rebecca Byrne, Azalea Elementary; Jerry Cantrell, Seminole High; Amber Holmes, Melrose Elementary; Dana Ingebretson, Boca Ciega High; Rachel Mita, Sandy Lane Elementary (formerly a teacher at Gulfport Elementary); Jaclyn Reyes, Cypress Woods Elementary; Shelli Sorensen, Osceola Middle; Nicole Szydlowski, Seminole Middle; and Courtney Thompson, Nina Harris ESE Center.

Finalists were named by a panel of judges based on multiple criteria, with the winner selected in a second round of scoring.