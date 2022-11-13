South Pasadena Hospital Wins Awards

Healthgrades, a U.S. company known for connecting doctors and patients, awarded HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital six awards. Healthgrades awards healthcare providers these recognitions based on “the evaluation of hospital quality for conditions” and procedures that lead to the “best clinical outcomes,” according to a press release from HCA.

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital’s commitment to giving their best patient care is recognized with these six awards regarding their cardiac services and critical care.

Their recognitions include Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure in 2023, a Recipient of the Healthgrades 2023 Critical Care Excellence Award, and a Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies in 2023, Treatment of Respiratory Failure in 2023, and Treatment of Sepsis for three years in a row (2021-2023).